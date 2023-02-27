UrduPoint.com

Elaborate Security Plan Devised For PSL Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023

Elaborate security plan devised for PSL events

Islamabad Capital Police have put security on high alert in the federal capital for the visit of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams to Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have put security on high alert in the Federal capital for the visit of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams to Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Security forces have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the residential hotels of cricket teams to strengthen the security. Verification of the hotel staff is being ensured, reserve police are being deployed around the hotel, which is always ready to control law and order in any untoward situation.

Safe city smart cars and mobile jammers vehicles will also be deployed in the motorcade to strengthen the security of the teams and ensure surveillance. According to a statement of Islamabad Police, a team of police commandos equipped with modern weapons will perform squad duty along with the convoy.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, CTD will perform route duties. Air surveillance will be done with the help of modern cameras.The police along with CDA will ensure the sweeping by removing bushes on the green belt on both sides of the route.

Search and combing operations will be carried out in slums areas near the route. Keeping in view the convenience of the public, alternative routes will be given to maintain flow of traffic throughout the city.

The police are utilizing all available resources in order to ensure the security of foreign and domestic players and to maintain law and order throughout the city.

