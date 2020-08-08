Elaborated security arrangements to be ensured in Muharram; says IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Police on Saturday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in various areas for ensuring fool proof security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Saturday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in various areas for ensuring fool proof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and was attended among others by all Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and all Zonal Superintendents of Police.

All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of the plan.

The IGP directed Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to devise an elaborated security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram. He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs.

The IGP directed for strict security arrangements of gatherings and special checking of participants. Strict vigilance should be maintained through safe city cameras and entrance of any kind of vehicles in surroundings of Imambargahs to be prohibited. He asked to place barbed wires near venues of gatherings and jawans of police should be deployed at roof tops of buildings on the way of Muharram processions routes.

Islamabad police chief directed Director General (Safe City) to monitor every type of movement around Imambargahs and gatherings through cameras and latest technology should be used for high alert security.

He said it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police and Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government are being followed, the IGP maintained.

All Superintendents of Police (SPs) were asked to monitor search operations themselves and inform their high ups on daily basis about progress in this regard. He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff.

The IGP said walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and should be covered through heavy police strength.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) to issue traffic plan and ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions. He said it should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) would provide complete logistic support during Muharram days, he said and asked all SPs to conduct meetings with organizers of Imambargahs to share security related arrangements and implementation on timings planned for processions.