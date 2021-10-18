UrduPoint.com

Elaborates Security Arrangements Finalized For Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW)

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has put in place an impenetrable security plan for peaceful observance of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) celebrations scheduled for Tuesday

According to police officials, nearly 1000 policemen would provide security cover to 30 processions in Khanewal.

Another 180 traffic officials would remain engaged in streamlining traffic operations while eight Elite force teams would patrol the area.

Police spokesman said that five big Milaad ceremonies would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The DPO said that he himself would monitor the security during Eid Meladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who attempted to harm peace.

