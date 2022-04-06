Elahi assured support over election for Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and his son Chaudhary Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day long visit of Lahore on Tuesday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was at the crossroads and those who remained loyal and committed to their ideology would be remembered in history.

Addressing the PTI Members of Provincial Assembly in Lahore, Imran Khan said the current political situation was the result of a foreign conspiracy hatched against the elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in collaboration with the opposition parties.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while Mian Hamza Shahbaz is the candidate of PML-N and allied parties for the post.

Overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister, however, appreciated the PTI’s parliamentarians, who remained steadfast despite lucrative offers by the opposition leaders.

He also paid tributes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for working with honesty and dedication to serve the people for three and a half years.

The Prime Minister said party tickets for next elections would be awarded to loyal party workers.

Imran Khan assured his full support to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as PTI’s candidate for Punjab Chief Minister, who, he hoped, would win the election.