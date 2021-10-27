UrduPoint.com

Elahi Briefed About WAPDA's Development Portfolio

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Elahi briefed about WAPDA's development portfolio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, balanced ecosystems and for human survival.

He said the government was constructing water and hydropower projects in the country to improve water situation and increase the ratio of hydel electricity in the National Grid.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with Chairman WAPDA in Ministry of Water Resources.

The minister was briefed about the development portfolio of WAPDA and the progress achieved so far on water and hydropower projects, said a press release.

The minister was told that WAPDA was constructing more than 10 Projects in water and hydropower sectors under 'Decade of Dams'. These projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Nai Gaj Dam, Sindh Barrage and K-IV Project are scheduled to be completed one by one.

On completion of these projects, gross water storage capacity will increase from 13 MAF to more than 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF, sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 Million Acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. The installed hydel generation capacity will be doubled to cross 18000 MW with an addition of 9000 MW. These projects will also provide about 35,000 job opportunities during the construction.

Moonis Elahi reaffirmed that WAPDA would be able to complete these projects according to their timelines. He reiterated that Water Resources Ministry would play its due role in completion of WAPDA Projects in time.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Peshawar Electricity Water Moonis Elahi WAPDA Dam Job Progress From Government Million

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

1 hour ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

2 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.