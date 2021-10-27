ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, balanced ecosystems and for human survival.

He said the government was constructing water and hydropower projects in the country to improve water situation and increase the ratio of hydel electricity in the National Grid.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with Chairman WAPDA in Ministry of Water Resources.

The minister was briefed about the development portfolio of WAPDA and the progress achieved so far on water and hydropower projects, said a press release.

The minister was told that WAPDA was constructing more than 10 Projects in water and hydropower sectors under 'Decade of Dams'. These projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Nai Gaj Dam, Sindh Barrage and K-IV Project are scheduled to be completed one by one.

On completion of these projects, gross water storage capacity will increase from 13 MAF to more than 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF, sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 Million Acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. The installed hydel generation capacity will be doubled to cross 18000 MW with an addition of 9000 MW. These projects will also provide about 35,000 job opportunities during the construction.

Moonis Elahi reaffirmed that WAPDA would be able to complete these projects according to their timelines. He reiterated that Water Resources Ministry would play its due role in completion of WAPDA Projects in time.