Elahi directs monitoring distribution of subsidized flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Food & Irrigation Fazal Elahi has directed the concerned authorities for monitoring all flour dealers to ensure the judicious distribution of subsidized flour in any circumstances in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on the distribution of subsidized flour here on Friday. Besides, KP Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control, Manzoor Afridi and Minister for Environment & Climate Change, Bakht Nawaz Khan, the Additional Secretary Food Department, Director Food and Director (Operations) Food Safety & Halal Food Authority, other higher authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the authorities gave a detailed briefing regarding the distribution of subsidized flour in proportion to the population in all districts and annual stock.

The provincial minister for food while monitoring the distribution of subsidized flour warned that anyone found involved in irregularities would face stern legal proceedings.

He said for the first time in the history of the province, the provincial government is spending a huge amount of Rs.32 billion to provide relief to the marginalized people in head of the provision of subsidized flour, On this occasion, the Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise & Taxation, Manzoor Afridi stressed for judicious distribution of subsidized flour in Tehsil Tirah of the district Khyber in proportion to its population.

The concerned authorities in their briefing assured that the distribution of subsidized flour would soon begin in Tehsil Tirah. He said that all available resources are being utilized for the provision of relief to the people.