Elahi Faces Threat Of NA Like Situation In Punjab Assembly

Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:24 PM

Elahi faces threat of NA like situation in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi has contacted leaders of both government and opposition sides to ensure order in the house of provincial assembly during speech of the opposition leader

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is all set to keep the situation at the floor of the house under control following scenes of hullabaloo and rumpus in National Assembly.

Pervaiz Elahi had vowed to maintain calmness during the next speech of Opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab Assembly, fearing that any negligence could create the situation like the National Assembly.

According to the reports, Chudhary Pervaiz Elahi has contacted leaders from both government and the opposition side to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier this week, Malaika Bukhari and another PTI leader fell injured during hullabaloo during post-budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif. The both sides threw budget books at each other on floor of the house.

On Wednesday, Speaker National Assembly suspended membership of seven members of the National Assembly and barred them from entering into the house.

The opposition, on the other side, decided to bring vote of no-confidence against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, saying that he failed to perform his duties and maintain peace inside the house.

