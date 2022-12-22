Elahi no more CM Punjab constitutionally: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that Punjab Governor had the right to ask chief minister for seeking a vote of confidence at any time.

Talking to the media outside the Governor's House, he said, "If chief minister refrains from seeking vote of confidence in that case he cannot maintain his position as CM." Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was not the chief minister of Punjab constitutionally as yesterday he did not obtain vote of confidence as per the order of Punjab Governor, he added.

He was the opinion that Punjab Governor should de-notify CM Pervez Elahi today.

To a question, he said if this constitutional decision was resisted and its implementation was stopped, the governor could write to the Federal government and after the cabinet's approval, the federal government could send his advice to the president for approval of the imposition of governor's rule in the province.

He said President was bound to act on the advice of Prime Minister.

The Interior Minister said, "Second option we have is that parliament can pass a resolution and then governor's rule will be imposed for two months." After two months, another resolution could be passed and the governor's rule could be extended for six months, he added.

He said that Elahi could not advise to dissolve the assembly now, terming it illegal, unconstitutional and against the rules of the assembly.

Rana Sanaullah said there was no constitutional crisis, adding that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would create unrest outside Governor's House then the situation would be tackled according to the law.

Responding to another question, he said that Punjab Governor would give a schedule for election of new chief minister.

He said now whenever Punjab assembly session would be held its first business would be election of CM.

To another question, he said, "I think Hamza Shehbaz would be a candidate for PunjabChief Minister but the final decision will be taken by the party leadership."