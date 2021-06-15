ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Women Wing and Member National Assembly (MNA) Mrs. Farukh Khan has said that the efforts and struggle of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for completion of new assembly building would be remembered for long.

Facilitating Pervez Elahi over completion and inauguration of new Punjab Assembly building, she said that it was possible only due to his (Pervez Elahi) commitment that Members Punjab Assembly were able to have a modern building equipped with latest technology and facilities.

Mrs. Farukh Khan said that new Punjab Assembly was largest assembly buildings of South Asia, built on state of the art technology and having latest facilities.

Due to the personal interest of Speaker Punjab Assembly who laid the foundation stone of the provincial assembly building during his tenure some 16 years back, the building which could be stated to be a beautiful coalition of Islamic and Eastern culture of art has been completed, she added.

The new Punjab Assembly building has capacity to accommodate 400 assembly members and over 800 guests.

The PML Women Wing President said that the people across the province were getting benefit of the cardiology projects completed by Pervez Elahi.

She said that projects worth billion of rupees were completed during tenure of sitting Speaker Punjab Assembly and then chief minister which were also appreciated at international level.