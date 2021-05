ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Liaquat Hayat Khan, the elder brother of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, died of a cardiac arrest on Monday.

According to the family sources, the deceased was suffering from multiple health issues for a quite long time. His funeral prayer would be held today [Monday] at 6 p.m. in Nowsheri village of Taxila.