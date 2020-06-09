Elder brother of Ehsan Qureshi passes away

Abid Ali Qureshi, the elder brother of senior sports journalist and former chief sports correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Karachi, Ehsan Qureshi passed away in Lahore on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Abid Ali Qureshi, the elder brother of senior sports journalist and former chief sports correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Karachi, Ehsan Qureshi passed away in Lahore on Tuesday.

He was 76 and has left behind a widow and three sons to mourn his death.

He retired as Director of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Lahore, in 2004 and also served as PAEC society Secretary for few years.

His corona test was negative but he died of pneumonia.