Elder Brother Of PEMRA Chairman Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Elder brother of PEMRA chairman dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Zafar Baig, the elder brother of the Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Muhammad Salim Baig has passed away in Lahore.

Time for the funeral prayer will be announced later, said a press release.

