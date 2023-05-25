UrduPoint.com

Elder Brother Of PS To KP Excise Minister Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Elder brother of PS to KP Excise Minister dies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The elder brother of Anwar Ali, Private Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Afridi died here on Thursday after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at Gujrano Kally in Dagai area of Swabi district that was attended by a large number of people from all walks of lifeHaji Manzoor Afridi has expressed profound grief over the demise of the elder brother of his private secretary.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Swabi Anwar Ali Afridi Prayer Family All From

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

2 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

3 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.