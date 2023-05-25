Elder brother of PS to KP Excise Minister dies

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The elder brother of Anwar Ali, Private Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Afridi died here on Thursday after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at Gujrano Kally in Dagai area of Swabi district that was attended by a large number of people from all walks of lifeHaji Manzoor Afridi has expressed profound grief over the demise of the elder brother of his private secretary.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing this irreparable loss with fortitude.