Elder Brother Shot Dead Younger Brother In Haripu

Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:09 PM

Elder brother shot dead younger brother in Haripu

An elder brother gun down his younger brother over a domestic dispute at village Deedan of district Haripur here on Thursday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :An elder brother gun down his younger brother over a domestic dispute at village Deedan of district Haripur here on Thursday.

According to the police sources, after an exchange of harsh words at home elder brother Muhammad Ali opened fire on younger brother Mukhtiar Ali who sustained critical injuries.

He was shifted to Trauma Center Haripur where doctors and latter referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad but but could not survive and lost his life while shifting.

Habeeb ur Rehman the father of slain Mukhtiar Ali and the killer Muhammad Ali registered a case of under section 302 for the murder of younger son, Haripur police arrested the murderer.

After completion of medico-legal formalities police has handed over the body of Mukhtiar Ali to the family and the funeral prayer was offered in the Deedan village.

