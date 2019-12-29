Elder brother shot dead younger one in Salhad Abbottabad on a minor dispute

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::On a minor dispute real brother on Sunday killed younger one in Salhad Abbottabad.

According to the Cant. Police station sources, after an exchange of harsh words at home elder brother Adnan opened fire on younger brother Usman son of Abdul Waheed and killed him, Cantonment police reached at the spot soon after the incident and shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for postmortem.

Adnan after committing the crime fled away successfully from the crime scene.

Police register a case under section 302 and started investigation and search operation for the arrest of the accused.

After completion of medico-legal formalities police has handed over the dead body of Usman to the family.