UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elder Brother Shot Dead Younger One In Salhad Abbottabad On A Minor Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Elder brother shot dead younger one in Salhad Abbottabad on a minor dispute

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::On a minor dispute real brother on Sunday killed younger one in Salhad Abbottabad.

According to the Cant. Police station sources, after an exchange of harsh words at home elder brother Adnan opened fire on younger brother Usman son of Abdul Waheed and killed him, Cantonment police reached at the spot soon after the incident and shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for postmortem.

Adnan after committing the crime fled away successfully from the crime scene.

Police register a case under section 302 and started investigation and search operation for the arrest of the accused.

After completion of medico-legal formalities police has handed over the dead body of Usman to the family.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Abbottabad Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

20 minutes ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.