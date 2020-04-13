UrduPoint.com
Elder Dies Due To Coronavirus In Chirtal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

An elder Ayub Kalash on Sunday died at District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral district due to coronavirus at the age of 105

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :An elder Ayub Kalash on Sunday died at District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral district due to coronavirus at the age of 105.

Ayub Kalash was father of two renowned political and social workers, Wazir Kalash and Nazar Gaiy Kalash.

People were recalling services rendered by late Ayub Kalash for the betterment of the tribe.

Talking to APP, Said Gul, grand daughter of Ayub Kalash, said the funeral prayer arrangements were limited due to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, realizing sensitivity of the situation, an organization Local Support Organization has arranged water and soap for hand washing of arriving guests. They are also providing masks to the visitors.

The mourners are also advised to maintain safe distance as been directed by Health teams and District Administration as measure to stem spread of coronavirus infection.

