Elderly Aged Man Killed In A Road Accident

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:53 PM

Elderly aged man killed in a road accident

A 70-year-old man was killed when hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Ugoki Model Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A 70-year-old man was killed when hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Ugoki Model Town.

According to Rescue-1122, the victim Arif suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.However, the car driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case and launched investigation.

