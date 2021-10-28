Elderly Aged Man Killed In A Road Accident
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:53 PM
A 70-year-old man was killed when hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Ugoki Model Town
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A 70-year-old man was killed when hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Ugoki Model Town.
According to Rescue-1122, the victim Arif suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.However, the car driver managed to escape from the scene.
Police registered case and launched investigation.