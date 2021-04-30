UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Body Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Elderly body found

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified, 70-year-old man was found in the area of city Pattoki police station.

Police spokesman on Friday said that a passer-by spotted a man's body lying at a deserted spot near city Pattoki area and informed the concerned police.

The team reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation for identification and search of deceased's family was underway,said police.

