Elderly corona patient dies in hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : A man in his seventies died due to coronavirus in Government General Hospital Faisalabad on Tuesday night.

A spokesman of local administration in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that 74-year-old Hajji Abdul Qayyum, resident of Lasani Town,contracted coronavirus.

Hajji Abdul Qayyum got himself tested from a private laboratory which declared him coronavirus positive. He was again tested at Allied Hospital and declared coronavirus positive.

"Therefore the septuagenarian was shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad ,reserved for corona patients .He died in the hospital last night".

Abdul Qayyum's funeral prayer was offered according to government instructions and his body was laid to rest under tight security and preventive arrangements, spokesman added.