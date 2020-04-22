UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Corona Patient Dies In Hospital Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:47 PM

Elderly corona patient dies in hospital Faisalabad

Afghan forces have killed five Taliban militants and injured four others in an operation in southern Zabul province, the local police chief said on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : A man in his seventies died due to coronavirus in Government General Hospital Faisalabad on Tuesday night.

A spokesman of local administration in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that 74-year-old Hajji Abdul Qayyum, resident of Lasani Town,contracted coronavirus.

Hajji Abdul Qayyum got himself tested from a private laboratory which declared him coronavirus positive. He was again tested at Allied Hospital and declared coronavirus positive.

"Therefore the septuagenarian was shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad ,reserved for corona patients .He died in the hospital last night".

Abdul Qayyum's funeral prayer was offered according to government instructions and his body was laid to rest under tight security and preventive arrangements, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Man Prayer From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih shoul ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

21 minutes ago

S.Africa to deploy tens of thousands more troops f ..

6 minutes ago

Brend oil at $16 a barrel with oversupply, weak de ..

6 minutes ago

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

6 minutes ago

Railways resolves over 25,980 complaints received ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.