Elderly Kashmiri politician, freedom struggle leader G M Mir Dies after prolonged illness

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) : Illustrious elderly Kashmiri politician, Kashmir freedom struggle activist, author of series of books on erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State and former President of Jammu & Kashmir Plebiscite Front G.M.Mir died in Abbotabad after prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest in Abbotabad on Friday, informed sources told APP here Friday evening.

Thousands of people from all segments of the society from Kashmiri circles from across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the funeral prayer.

G.M Mir, the close associate of veteran founder leaders of Kashmir freedom struggle Maqbool Butt (Shaheed) and late Abdul Khaliq Ansari, was settled in Abbotabad for past many years after having been bedridden since long.

Mir, an eminent nationalist, originally hailing from the Indian occupied Kashmir valley, had distinguished life-time career in the politics and struggle for freedom of the Jammu and Kashmir state from the forced and unlawful clutches of the Indian imperialism.

He struggled hard, till he breathed his last, for the liberation of the Jammu and Kashmir state and the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control and rest of the world.

He authored series of books on Kashmiris just and principled indigenous struggle for freedom and the uplift, progress and prosperity of the people and the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.