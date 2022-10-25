UrduPoint.com

Elderly Labourer Rescued From Well

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:29 PM

An elderly labourer who was trapped in a well located at Chowi Jhook Bosan Road was rescued on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :An elderly labourer who was trapped in a well located at Chowi Jhook Bosan Road was rescued on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said that Afzal (60) was working to pull bricks out of a well when he was suddenly buried under sand.

After six hours of hectic efforts, the rescuers pulled him alive out of the well .The labourer had a minor injury on his forehand due to a brick, he said, adding that he was later shifted to Nishtar Hospital, the spokesperson concluded.

