Elderly Man Allegedly Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Elderly man allegedly commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with an electric fan in the Mumtazabad area.

According to Rescue officials, a 75 years old citizen named Muhammad Sadiq s/o Rehmat Shah resident of Double Phatak allegedly committed suicide by tiding rope with a fan and died on the spot.

The local police were also informed about the incident.

The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy.

