Elderly man allegedly committed suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :An old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near the Seetal Marri railway track here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 60 years old person named Ghulam Shabbir s/o Kareem Bukhsh resident of Fahad town suddenly jumped in front of the train.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital in the presence of police and heirs.