Elderly man among two killed in road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Two men were killed in separate traffic accidents here in and around Kasur.

Police said on Wednesday that 60-year-old Muhammad Arshad r/o Chunian was riding motorcycle at Changa Manga road when the two-wheeler rammed into footpath due to over-speed.

The elderly aged man died on the spot.

In another incident, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist Muhammad Khan,44,r/o Lodharan,near Century paper mill Saddar,Phoolnagar.As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Chunian.

Police started investigation.