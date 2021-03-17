UrduPoint.com
Elderly Man Among Two Killed In Road Accidents

Wed 17th March 2021

Elderly man among two killed in road accidents

Two men were killed in separate traffic accidents here in and around Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Two men were killed in separate traffic accidents here in and around Kasur.

Police said on Wednesday that 60-year-old Muhammad Arshad r/o Chunian was riding motorcycle at Changa Manga road when the two-wheeler rammed into footpath due to over-speed.

The elderly aged man died on the spot.

In another incident, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist Muhammad Khan,44,r/o Lodharan,near Century paper mill Saddar,Phoolnagar.As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Chunian.

Police started investigation.

