Elderly man asphyxiated, wife injured in Faisalabad

A 76-year-old man died of asphyxiation while his wife suffered burns after a fire broke out in their room near Jhumra road in the early hours Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):A 76-year-old man died of asphyxiation while his wife suffered burns after a fire broke out in their room near Jhumra road in the early hours Tuesday.

According to the rescue team, an elderly couple,after burning a gas heater in their room, fell asleep.Suddenly,a fire broke out in the room.

Consequently, Anwar Masih, 76, died of suffocation while his wife Maryum Bibi, 70, suffered burns.

Rescue team shifted the injured woman to the burn center, Allied Hospital.

In another incident, three sisters fell unconscious due to smoke filled in their room from the stove in the irrigation department colony near State Bank. They included Manahil,15, Wakeela,23, and Sidra.

Rescue team reached the site and provided them first aid.