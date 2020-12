SIALKOT, Dec 30 (APP:An elderly man was burnt alive in Varriyo village near here on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue-1122, Rasheed Ahmed (75) was sleeping in a room of his house by leaving heater on when the quilt he was wrapping caught fire. He sustained critical burn injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police were investigating.