Elderly man burnt alive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :An elderly man was burnt to death in a house fire at Fateh Garh, canal road here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Yaqoob (65) was present in a room of his house when fire broke out. He received serious burn injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and controlled the ablaze after hecticefforts.