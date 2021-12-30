UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Burnt Alive

December 30, 2021

Elderly man burnt alive

An elderly man was burnt to death in a house fire at Fateh Garh, canal road here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :An elderly man was burnt to death in a house fire at Fateh Garh, canal road here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Yaqoob (65) was present in a room of his house when fire broke out. He received serious burn injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and controlled the ablaze after hecticefforts.

