Elderly Man Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Elderly man burnt alive in Faisalabad

An elderly bed-ridden man got burnt alive here in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :An elderly bed-ridden man got burnt alive here in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said 71-year-old Muhammad Hussain,resident of Mansoorabad,was smoking a cigarette when his bed caught fire and caused him severe burn injuries to him.

He was shifted to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was handed over to his relatives after necessary formalities.

