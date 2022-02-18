Elderly man commits suicide

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 05:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :A septuagenarian man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Madina Town police station.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Friday said today that 70-year-old Mushtaq Hussain of Kahkashan Colony No 2 Jaranwala became dejected after quarreling with his family members.

Over this issue, he committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

