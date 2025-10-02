Elderly Man Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) An elderly man ended his life over a domestic dispute near cricket stadium,Vehari Road here on Thursday, said Rescue-1122.
The deceased was identified as Shaukat Ali, 55, who hanged himself with a rope tied to an iron pipe fixed in the courtyard of his house.
Police concerned reached the spot, but the heirs refused to conduct medico-legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data2 minutes ago
-
Elderly man commits suicide6 minutes ago
-
KUST approves 5 research projects6 minutes ago
-
PES responds to 19 accidents during last 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani holds meeting with Opposition, PPP women lawmakers at Governor H ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel attack on Sumud Gaza flotilla4 hours ago
-
PM appeals to AJK protesters to stay peaceful; assures resolution of issues4 hours ago
-
KP govt announces cabinet reshuffle11 hours ago
-
Telemetry system vital to ensure transparent water monitoring: Rana11 hours ago
-
Pakistan standing strong on diplomatic front: Huzaifa Rehman11 hours ago
-
Sindh University Observes Latif Day to Promote Bhittai’s Philosophy11 hours ago
-
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal11 hours ago