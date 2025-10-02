Open Menu

Elderly Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Elderly man commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) An elderly man ended his life over a domestic dispute near cricket stadium,Vehari Road here on Thursday, said Rescue-1122.

The deceased was identified as Shaukat Ali, 55, who hanged himself with a rope tied to an iron pipe fixed in the courtyard of his house.

Police concerned reached the spot, but the heirs refused to conduct medico-legal formalities.

