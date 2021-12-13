Elderly man crushed to death by train

A 72-year-old man died while crossing a railway line near gonia area in mianchano here on Monday under the jurisdiction of saddar police

MIANCHANO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A 72-year-old man died while crossing a railway line near gonia area in mianchano here on Monday under the jurisdiction of saddar police.

According to Railway spokesman, the victim identified as Muhammad Mehtaab, a resident of mianchano city was crossing railway lines, all of sudden a speedy train crushed him to death.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot shifted the body to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.