Elderly man dies after cloth stuck into rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) An elderly person died after his clothes got stuck into the chain of a loader rickshaw on Friday.

According to the Rescue officials, an elderly citizen named Abdul Malik s/o Ghous Baksh resident of Jhalari, Hamzawali was sitting on a loader rickshaw when suddenly his cloth got stuck in the chain of the loader rickshaw.

He fell down and died.

The heirs refused to shift the body to the hospital on which Rescue team shifted to the home.

