Elderly Man Dies After Concrete Wall Collapses On Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Elderly man dies after concrete wall collapses on him

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) An elderly man died after the concrete wall of a house collapsed on him due to rain on Haqran Road, Lodhran.

According to rescue officials, a 72-year-old citizen named Manzoor Ahmad s/o Haji Muhammad, a resident of Basti Lal Shah, was passing through a street when the wall suddenly fell down on him near Shah ki Basti Haqran Road.

As a result, he was stranded under the debris and died on the spot due to a head injury.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs.

