UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Dies As Over Speeding Car Ran Over Motorcycle

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Elderly man dies as over speeding car ran over motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :An elderly motorcyclist died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car near Peer Juggi Morr on Saturday.

According to the Rescue officials, a 60-year old citizen namely Manzoor Ahmed son of Mahmood Ahmed resident of Chak No 71, district Layyah was hit by a speeding car near the food center in Peer Juggi Mor chowk Sarwar Shaheed Tehsil.

As a result the elderly man died on the spot.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet cover. The rescue staff have handed over the dead body to the relatives in the presence of the local police.

Related Topics

Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Car Died Man

Recent Stories

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

25 minutes ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

47 minutes ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

4 hours ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.