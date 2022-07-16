Elderly man dies as over speeding car ran over motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :An elderly motorcyclist died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car near Peer Juggi Morr on Saturday.

According to the Rescue officials, a 60-year old citizen namely Manzoor Ahmed son of Mahmood Ahmed resident of Chak No 71, district Layyah was hit by a speeding car near the food center in Peer Juggi Mor chowk Sarwar Shaheed Tehsil.

As a result the elderly man died on the spot.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet cover. The rescue staff have handed over the dead body to the relatives in the presence of the local police.