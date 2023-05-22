UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Elderly man dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :An elderly man died after a motorcycle collided with a car near Emerson College Bosan road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a 55 years old Sohail son of Ramzan resident of New Multan was taking a turn near Emerson College when his motorcycle collided with a car. As a result, he died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Road Car Died Man

Recent Stories

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

13 minutes ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

42 minutes ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

46 minutes ago
 Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Counc ..

Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council today

59 minutes ago
 After China, several other countries boycott G20 s ..

After China, several other countries boycott G20 summit in IIOJK

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.