Elderly man dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :An elderly man died after a motorcycle collided with a car near Emerson College Bosan road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a 55 years old Sohail son of Ramzan resident of New Multan was taking a turn near Emerson College when his motorcycle collided with a car. As a result, he died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.