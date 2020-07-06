Elderly man drowned in river

(@FahadShabbir)

A 60-year-old man drowned in a river Sutlej in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A 60-year-old man drowned in a river Sutlej in Kasur.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Monday,Boota r/o village Ratney wala along with herd of buffalo,was crossing the river when suddenly he drowned.

On getting information,Rescue divers reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.