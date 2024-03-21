Elderly Man Drowns Into Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM
A 60-year-old man drowned into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Tehsil Paharpur the other day
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A 60-year-old man drowned into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Tehsil Paharpur the other day.
According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Ismail son of Juma Khan, a resident of Wandha Moliyaan was drowned into CRBC canal in Bilot Sharif area of Tehsil Paharpur.
The Water Rescue team of Rescue 1122 Station-22, after receiving information about the incident started search operation however they could not found the body so far.
