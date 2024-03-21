Elderly man drowns into Canal

A 60-year-old man drowned into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Tehsil Paharpur the other day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A 60-year-old man drowned into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Tehsil Paharpur the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Ismail son of Juma Khan, a resident of Wandha Moliyaan was drowned into CRBC canal in Bilot Sharif area of Tehsil Paharpur.

The Water Rescue team of Rescue 1122 Station-22, after receiving information about the incident started search operation however they could not found the body so far.