Elderly man found dead

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A body of a 50-year-old man was recovered in the limits of City police station area, here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said the body of Shafqat, son of Khushi Mohammad was found from Mohalla Mushki Shah, near Ali hospital.

On getting the information, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while City Police Station took the body into custody and started investigation.