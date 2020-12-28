Elderly Man Found Dead In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:18 PM
A 50-year-old man was found dead at roadside on Satiana road on Monday morning
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A 50-year-old man was found dead at roadside on Satiana road on Monday morning.
Police said on Monday,some locals of the area found a man dead at roadside on Satiana road and informed Batala Colony police station.
Police shifted the body to the mortuary of Allied hospital and started investigation.