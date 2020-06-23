Elderly man found dead,woman ends life

An elderly man was found dead ,whereas a married woman allegedly committed suicide here on Tuesday

Renala Khurd,Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An elderly man was found dead ,whereas a married woman allegedly committed suicide here on Tuesday.

According to police, putrefying body of a man,Mohammad Ali, about 65 years of age, was found dead in his house in the area of Shergarh,Kot Zulshah, near here.

Police recovered the deceased on the complaint of neighbours. Police said the man could have died about five days back.

Meanwhile,in chak 21-4 L, police said a married woman allegedly consumed poisonous pills after altercation with her in-laws family.She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but failed to survive.

Concerned police assumed custody of the bodies,registered cases and started investigation.