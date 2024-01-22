Elderly Man Got Injuries By Touching Electrical Wire
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:26 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) An elderly man got injured on Monday in Satellite Town's Bashir Chowk accidentally touched a live 11-kv electrical wire while working on the roof of a building.
Rescue-1122 transported the 55-year-old injured man, Javed Khan, to the DHQ hospital for medication.
