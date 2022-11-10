Elderly man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :An elderly man was gunned down by rivals over a land dispute in Paye Khail area in Piplan police limits here on Thursday.

Police informed that Muhammad Rehmatullah (62) had a land dispute with accused Boota Khan, Rehman Khan and others.

On the day of incident,they opened fire at him when he was working in the fields.He died on the spot.

Concerned police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was under way.