Elderly man hit to death

KASUR, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :An elderly man was killed near here on Pattoki bypass road, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Police said that Nazir Ahmed (70) was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit him.

He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused truck driver managed to escape.

The victim's body was shifted to THQ hospital.

Saddar Pattoki police impounded the truck and launched investigation.