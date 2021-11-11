UrduPoint.com

Elderly Man Hit To Death In Sargodha

Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:36 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :An elderly man was killed while crossing a road near 'Lorry Adda' general bus stand in Sahiwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said a speeding truck hit to death Niaz Hussain (65) ,r/o Garoot village, and the driver escaped from the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.

