SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A 60-year-old man suffered severe injuries after being hit by train while crossing rail track here near Lunda Phatak area of Miana Pura.

According to rescue spokesperson, the victim Mushtaq was shifted to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH) after providing first aid.