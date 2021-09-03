Elderly man killed

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :An old man was killed while holding reconciliation between two groups who were fighting at Moza Qadir Pur early Friday over minor dispute.

According to police, accused Farooq and his accomplices were fighting with a man named Riaz in limits of Krore Pakka police station.

As the fighting escalated, Haq Nawaz, aged 60-65 around, came up to hold reconciliation between the opponents. But Farooq punched Haq Nawaz in a fit of rage who fell down and breathed his last after few minutes.

Upon receiving information, police reached the site and started investigations.

Further investigation was underway.