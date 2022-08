SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A 72-year-old man died after he was hit by train while crossing a railway track near Shah Nikdur area here on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson said that the victim was identified as Muhammad Mushtaq r/o Chak161/162 NB.

The team reached the spot upon information and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.