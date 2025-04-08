Elderly Man Killed After Hit By Motorcycle
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:19 PM
An elderly man was killed after hit by a motorcycle in the limits of Cantt police station on Tuesday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An elderly man was killed after hit by a motorcycle in the limits of Cantt police station on Tuesday.
According to police, an unknown motorcyclist hit a pedestrian man near City Campus of the Gomal University in the limits of Cant police station.
As a result, the elderly man got seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to Trauma Center of the District Headquarters Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Haqnawaz son of Khuda Bakhsh, resident of Gandi Umar Khan.
APP/akt
