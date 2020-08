KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed by train here on Friday in the limits of Changa Manga police station.

Police said that a 55 year old ,yet to be identified,man was crossing the railway track near Hanjarwal,Changa Manga when a Lahore bound Karachi express train crushed him to death.

Police took the body into custody and started further investigation.