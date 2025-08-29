Open Menu

Elderly Man Killed, His Son Injured At Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) An elderly man was killed while his son was injured at their home in the limits of Sandal Bar police on Thursday late night.

According to police sources here Friday, about 80-year-old man Ibrahim and his son Tanveer (45) were asleep in their home when some unidentified persons entered and attacked with a sharp-edged knife.

They cut the throat of both father and son. Consequently, elderly man Ibrahim died on the spot while Tanveer was rushed to hospital.

Police concerned have collected the forensic evidence from the crime scene and held Yasmin, wife of injured Tanveer for interrogation.

